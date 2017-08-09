Kenya: Nyong'o Set to Unseat Ranguma As Kisumu Governor

Nairobi — Kisumu County's Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial candidate Anyan'g Nyong'o has sprinted to a decisive win past his arch rival, Independent candidate Jack Ranguma, who is the incumbent.

According to provisional results being relayed by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Nyong'o is commanding a decisive lead with 259 493 votes translating to 63.38 percent of the votes cast trailed by Ranguma with 145 790 votes translating to 35.61 percent of the votes cast as at 13:10pm on August 9.

Ranguma won in 2013 on an ODM ticket but during party primaries, he was floored by the professor of political science. He unsuccessfully contested the results and resorted to vying as an independent candidate. Of the seven constituencies, Ranguma only commands a lead in Nyando constituency where he comes from. Nyong'o leads in Nyakach, Muhoroni, Seme, Kisumu East, Kisumu West, and Kisumu central.

Jubilee Party's Christine Atieno Otieno trails the two leading at a distant third position with 1,983 votes translating to 0.48 per cent of the votes cast.

Amani National Congress's (ANC) Peter Charles Owino comes fourth with 1,539 votes representing 0.38 per cent of the votes.

Nyong'o was born on October 10, 1945 and is the outgoing Senator for Kisumu County

He started his political career in 1993 having been elected the Member of Parliament for Kisumu Rural.

He graduated from the University of Chicago (USA) in 1977 with a PhD in Political Science.

Ranguma in 2002 was appointed Commissioner of Income Tax, and later Commissioner of Domestic Taxes, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) but was replaced when the rainbow coalition came to power.

His first stint in politics was successful when he vied for and won Kisumu's gubernatorial seat.