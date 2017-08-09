Zimbabwe: Cotton Farmers Coming to Town

Cotton farmers will this year get a golden opportunity to participate at the prestigious Harare Agricultural Show after the organizers introduced three new categories namely Cotton, Eleven Tonne Club and Miners Village.

Zimbabwe Agricultural Society (ZAS), Chief Executive Officer, Dr Anxious Masuka said the introduction of the cotton category is aimed at boosting productivity of the white gold in the four regions of the country as well as highlighting its importance as a foreign currency earner.

"Cotton section has been formed to assist with improving productivity in the four cotton growing regions in Zimbabwe, highlight importance of cotton and illuminate role of cotton in foreign currency generation," said Masuka.

According ZAS, the Eleven Tonne Club is dedicated to celebrate Zimbabwe farmers who have excelled in maize production.

"Over 80 farmers have come on board, over 30 farmers have qualified to be in the club with highest yields being 21 tonnes per hectare on over 200 hectares," added Masuka.

He added that Miners Village will highlight the mining value chain from geology, exploration to beneficiation also show casing the value of mining, the mining ecosystem.

The new sections have been formed to assist with productivity in the different sections.

"All major sectors of gold, base materials, coal, diamonds, and platinum will be represented for Zimbabweans to interact with miners,

"This will also provide an opportunity to discuss mining and agriculture conflicts and challenges on the ground," noted Dr Masuka.

He added that 250 000 visitors are expected to grace the Harare Exhibition Park this year for the show which is running under the theme Seed to Food.

This year will be the 107th edition of the agricultural show and with efforts from various sectors of the economy evidently pointing towards a successful show according to Masuka.