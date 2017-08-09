Nigeria: Kashamu-Led S/West PDP Declares Fayose, Others 'Persona Non Grata'

Lagos — The crisis rocking the South West zone of the PDP got messier, yesterday, as a faction backed by Senator Buruji Kashamu, declared members and leaders of the party, who gathered in Ibadan, Oyo State, as impostors.

Chairman of the faction, Chief Makanjuola Ogundipe, said he remained the validly elected chairman who was affirmed by two court orders.

It would be recalled that some leaders of the party, including Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, former Deputy National Chairman of the party, Chief Olabode George, among others, under the chairmanship of Dr. Eddy Olafeso, had met in Ibadan, on Monday.

The factional executive decided to set up a disciplinary committee to sanction Kashamu (PDP, Ogun East), for alleged anti-party activities.

However, the Kashamu backed executive held an emergency meeting, yesterday, stating that those parading themselves as members of the South West zonal executives were "impostors and errand boys."

Ogundipe, who addressed newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, said, "We unequivocally condemn the hostile, authoritarian and destabilising activities of Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose and demand that he should be called to order before he sounds the death knell on the party in the South West.

"The authentic zonal leadership and stakeholders hereby declare Fayose a persona non grata and dissociate the zone from his activities," he said.