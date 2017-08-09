Nigeria: Ministry Asks Dredgers to Disregard Lagos 'Stop Work' Order

The Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has asked all duly licensed dredgers in Lagos waterways to disregard the 'Stop Work' order issued by the Lagos State Government and to continue with their lawful operations.

A statement issued on Monday, signed by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mohammed Abbas, frowned at the way officials of the Lagos State Government went about deliberately distorting the pronouncement of the appeal court in the matter.

"It is trite to state that by virtue of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended), federal laws in respect of administration of mining activities and utility of inland waterways supersede those of states, in the instance as it affects issues on the exclusive legislative list."

"A cursory review of the ruling of the learned justices of the Court of Appeal indicates a clear recognition of the powers and responsibilities of the various arms and organs of government with respect to administration of mining and inland waterways.

"We are therefore at a loss as to why officials of Lagos State Government will wilfully attempt to inverse the ruling of the court to suit their much anticipated outcome. The learned justices were clear about the extent and limitations of powers of the various arms of government.

"The ministry takes this development with all seriousness and solemn commitment.