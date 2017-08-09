Kenya: JP Asks Opposition to Accept Presidential Poll Results

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party is urging the Opposition to accept the presidential results as the collation of results was being done in line with the laid down regulations.

Speaking during a press conference, Secretary General Raphael Tuju indicated that the figures should be looked at soberly since they could not have been cooked.

Tuju was responding to an announcement by NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga, who has rejected provisional results by the electoral commission terming them "fake and fictitious".

"We want people to look at the figures soberly. These results are not coming from out of the blue. They are backed by facts," Tuju said.

"You cannot claim that results are fake with respect to presidential vote and you welcome the areas where your Governors and MPs have won convincingly. You have to accept the results however they come," he stated.

He indicated that the provisional results showed President Uhuru Kenyatta has made inroads in Wajir, Mandera, Kisii and Nyamira regions perceived to be NASA strongholds.

"All the form 34As, what we have is what NASA has, what IEBC has, what is coming out of the polling stations and the constituency centres must be the same and if there is any conflict that would be a recipe for chaos. So we would like to appeal to our opponents that they should be exercise restraint," he said.

Tuju stated that their NASA competitors are not being sincere by disputing the results, because the process followed by IEBC to relay them is anchored in law.

President Kenyatta of the Jubilee Party was by mid afternoon leading with 7,814,045 votes while Odinga had 6,433,161 votes according to IEBC.

"These results are fake, it is a sham. They cannot be credible," Odinga said.

His chief agent at the National Tallying Centre James Orengo said: "There is no way people can accept illegal results. They've not provided us with Form 34A for verification."