Nigeria: Mob Kills 6 Suspected Kidnappers in Taraba

Jalingo — Six suspected kidnappers have been lynched by a mob in Taraba State.

Daily Trust gathered that five of the kidnappers were lynched by a mob early Monday morning in Tella town of Gassol Local Government Area of the state, while their leader called Kingo escaped.

The suspected kidnappers arrived the town midnight and attempted to kidnap a businessman but luck ran out of the when alarm was raised.

A witness said the bodies of the lynched suspects were thrown into a river in the town.

He said suspects had earlier confessed to being part of a kidnapping gang terrorizing the area.

"Police came to the scene and demanded that the suspects be handed over to them but the mob refused and chased the police away," he said.

He said many people in the area were kidnapped and millions of naira paid in ransom, a situation that angered residents of the town and neighbouring villages.

In Bali town of Bali Local Government Area of the state, a suspected ring leader of kidnappers was also lynched. The suspect was reportedly terrorizing the town and Gashaka Local Government area of the state.

The suspects, said to be an indigene of Yobe State, was allegedly residing in Gazabu village, few kilometres to Bali