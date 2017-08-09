9 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Soldiers Kill Six Boko Haram Members in Battle - Official

The Nigerian Army said it killed six terrorists in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno during an operation to dislodge the remnant of Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

Sani Usman, the Director, Army Public Relations, in a statement in Maiduguri on Wednesday, disclosed that the insurgents were killed on Monday

"Troops of 22 Brigade Dikwa under 7 Division of Operation LAFIA DOLE in conjunction with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), ambushed suspected Boko Haram terrorists between Bulabirin and Mongole villages in the area.

"During the encounter, the troops neutralised six terrorists, while several others sustained various degrees of injuries," the brigadier general said.

He explained that the troops recovered six bicycles, three dane guns and one machete from the insurgents.

He reiterated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to sustain the tempo and clear unrepentant Boko Haram insurgents from the shores of Nigeria.

NAN

