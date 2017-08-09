9 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Launches Action Plan On Nipost Restructuring

By Zakariyya Adaramola

The Federal Government has asked the National Assembly to expedite action in passing the Postal Reform Bill and other related bills aimed at restructuring the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST).

The Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu made the call when he launched two documents; Restructuring and Modernising Nigerian Postal Service and NIPOST Vision 2020, in Abuja yesterday.

The minister, who also inaugurated a steering committee for NIPOST reformation, said the present administration needed the collaboration and synergy of the National Assembly to deliver on its campaign promises to Nigerians by expediting actions on bills targeted at social reformation of the Nigerian society, one of which is the services provided by NIPOST.

