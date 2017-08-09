Malawi: Peterkins Kayira Is Chitipa United Caretaker Coach

Mzuzu — Soccer lovers were on Monday this week amazed to see Peterkins Kayira on the touch line as a head coach for Chitipa United Football Club when they played Dwangwa United at Mzuzu Stadium in the elite TNM Super League.

With the absence of Chitipa United head coach, Kondwani Mwalweni on the match day, people assumed he had been replaced by Kayira, who was in charge of the team on the day.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, General Secretary for Chitipa United, Marshall Mwenechanya, confirmed they had asked Peterkins Kayira, who is also vice chairperson for the team, to take over Mwalweni's duty.

"When we were playing with Michiru Madrid in the Carlsberg Cup in Blantyre last week, the coach [Kondwani Mwalweni], received a phone call that his aunt had died. This made him busy in order to attend to the funeral.

"It was tough for us to leave the situation as it was, that's why we asked Peterkins Kayira to assist us because he is chairman for the team, well known coach and has played football for a long period. He has enough experience which our players can learn from.

"We did all this considering that we still have more games to play, therefore, it is wise for him to share his experiences with Mwalweni. He is the caretaker and Mwalweni is the coach of the team, we love him," explained Mwenechanya.

He added that Chitipa's players are happy with the coming in of Kayira because they are all eager to learn from his experiences.

Chitipa United FC players have since commended Kayira's tactics which earned them a 2-1 victory against Dwangwa United on Monday.

It is their hope that the former flames midfielder, together with Mwalweni, will help the team out of the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Chitipa United is on the last position of the country's top flight TNM Super League.