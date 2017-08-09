Namibia: Zambezi FMD Outbreak Not Threatening

Agriculture permanent secretary Percy Misika says the recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in the Kabbe south constituency of the Zambezi region will not affect trade in FMD-free zones.

He said this during an interview with The Namibian yesterday in reaction to the ministry's announcement last month that there had been an FMD outbreak in the Kasika area of the Kabbe south constituency.

"The public should take note that the current outbreak does not affect trade in animals and animal products regionally and internationally from the FMD-free zone, which lies south of the veterinary cordon fence," he said.

So far, the FMD outbreak is limited to Musele island, and has been well-contained.

"The outbreak is well-contained on Musele island, and the farmers have been ordered not to slaughter any animals or move any animal products from the island. Farmers have been instructed that no animals should be moved onto the island. Our technical team from the division of veterinary services is visiting the island weekly for cattle inspections, and to ensure that the control measures imposed are adhered to," Misika stated.

The Zambezi and Chobe rivers which surround the island are in flood, and officials do not expect cattle to stray from the island. There are five farmers whose cattle are affected by the outbreak at Makoma village, Musele island, he said.

Three of the farmers share one kraal, while the other two farmers have separate kraals. There are two kraals at Musele village, and another kraal at Kalala.

"Cattle at Musele island and areas within a 10-kilometre radius, which includes Kasika, Kalala, Kabulabula and Ivilivinzi have been re-vaccinated against FMD to prevent the further spread of the disease. A total of 6 386 cattle have been vaccinated out of a figure of 6 704, giving 95% coverage," he explained.