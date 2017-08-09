9 August 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Luapula Woman Torches Self

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Jobs for Felons Hub/Flickr
(File photo).
By Francina Phiri

A 27-year-old woman of Moloshi Village in Mansa District of Luapula Province has set herself ablaze following a marital dispute with her husband.

Gladys Mumba poured paraffin on herself and lit herself.

Mansa General Hospital public relations manager Smart Malama said the deceased attempted suicide by drinking a poisonous substance, and later decided TO torch herself.

Mr Malama identified the deceased as Gladys Mumba of Chief Chama's area in Mansa.

"The deceased had a misunderstanding with her husband when she first attempted to kill herself by drinking poison," Mr Malama said.

He said the body was seen burning in the bush after which an eye witness called for help and rushed her to the hospital.

Mr Malama said apart from severe burns, Ms Mumba also suffered renal failure due to the poison she had consumed.

He added that the body was in the Mansa General Hospital mortuary awaiting burial.

Mr Malama said the deceased was admitted to hospital with burns where she later died.

Zambia

Commonwealth Chief Meets Hichilema

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland has held two meetings with incarcerated United Party for National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.