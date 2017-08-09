9 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Arraigns Suspected Jonathan House Burglar

By John Chuks Azu

The Police yesterday arraigned a dismissed police officer suspected to be involved in the breaking and theft in one of the homes of former president, Goodluck Jonathan in Abuja.

Musa Musa, 23, was arraigned before a chief magistrate court in Wuse Zone 2, Abuja on allegations of housebreaking, mischief and theft.

According to a First Information Report (FIR) read by the police yesterday, Musa was alleged to have on July 5, 2017 unlawfully broken into the residence of the former president at No. 89, Fourth Avenue, Gwarimpa district, Abuja and removed various items.

Musa, who is former sergeant, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Marbel Segun Bello has granted bail to the suspect in the sum of N7million and one surety in like sum. She also ordered him to be remanded in prison pending the fulfilment of the terms of bail.

The case has been adjourned to October 3 for hearing.

