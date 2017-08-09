Photo: Zambia Reports

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema (file photo).

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland has held two meetings with incarcerated United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema at Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility in Kabwe.

President Edgar Lungu's Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda said Ms Scotland first met Hichilema on Sunday and the meeting between the duo lasted more than an hour.

Mr Chanda said when Ms Scotland met President Lungu at State House yesterday to report on her meeting with Mr Hichilema, she informed the Head of State that she sought to meet the opposition leader for a second time.

He said the details of President Lungu's meeting with Ms Scotland over Mr Hichilema remained confidential as the Commonwealth official would make a statement.

"She requested that she goes back to Kabwe; so she will be returning to Kabwe to meet with the opposition leader on a number of issues," Mr Chanda said. "Action points from her meeting with the President have emerged that she requires to go back to Kabwe".

He told journalists in Lusaka yesterday that Ms Scotland was expected at State House today to brief the President on the outcome of her second meeting with the UPND leader.

Mr Chanda said after today's engagement with Mr Lungu, Ms Scotland would address the media on her meetings with the two leaders.