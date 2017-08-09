8 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Next of Kin Sought By Police of Two Deceased Males

Durban Central police are appealing to the members of the community to assist in locating the next of kin of the two deceased. The first deceased was identified as Charles Sfiso Ngcobo (27). On 19 March 2017 at about 13:30, police received a complaint of dead body at Blue Lagoon beach. It is alleged that the body was spotted floating in the water, SAPS Search and Rescue Unit recovered body and took it out to the shore. The deceased was wearing grey track pants and black and white striped t-shirt. Anyone with information on the next of kin or the identification of the deceased can contact the investigating officer, Detective Constable Thwala on 082 531 9310 or 031 325 4077. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

The second deceased was identified as Nathi Msimango (27) who was allegedly assaulted by a group of people at Durban Station on 17 February 2017 at about 17:45. It is alleged that the victim was taken to Addington Hospital where he later died. The clothes that he was last seen wearing are unknown. Anyone with information on the next of kin or the identification of the deceased can contact the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Mpho Pitso on 084 769 7855 or 031 325 4156. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600 10111.

