9 August 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Murder Suspect Arrested for Defiling Epileptic Step Daughter

By Grace Kapatuka

Ntcheu — A 47 year old man who is already answering murder charges has been arrested in Ntcheu on Tuesday for allegedly defiling his 13 year old epileptic step daughter at Jolijo village in the district.

Ntcheu Police Publicist Hastings Chigalu identified the suspect as MacDonald Chautsi from Saidi village, Traditional Authority Kwataine in the district.

The suspect is currently on court bail granted to him by the high court on his murder case.

Chigalu told Mana that the suspect married the victim's mother earlier this year.

"On this fateful day, the mother to the victim left for church activities leaving behind the daughter while the husband was away in the field doing some work.

"However, the suspect was the first to get back home and he immediately instructed the victim to go for a bath,"said Chigalu.

According to the Police Publicist, the victim was later told by the suspect to follow him into the house to which she complied.

"While in the house, the suspect defiled the girl and told her not to reveal this to anyone but when the mother arrived back, the victim narrated the ordeal to her mother who later took the issue to village headman Tchauya and later to Police," said Chigalu.

The man was later arrested following medical examinations conducted at Ntcheu District Hospital which revealed that the girl was indeed defiled.

The Police PRO told Mana that this was not the first time that the girl had been defiled by the suspect.

The suspect has since been remanded to Ntcheu prison waiting to answer defilement charges which contravenes section 139 of the Penal Code.

