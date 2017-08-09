Zambia: City Officials 'Suspend' Each Other

Drama has continued at premier side City of Lusaka with club chairperson Justin Zulu and Secretary Charles Tembo sending each other suspension letters.

The first to be suspended was Club Secretary Tembo who was served with his letter yesterday and responded by also writing a suspension letter to Zulu and vice-chairperson Kapalamula Njobvu for abuse of authority.

Club executive member Christopher Chilongo confirmed the development in an interview and that Tembo had been suspended for negligence of his duties as general secretary.

Chilongo said the executive members and board of trustees suspended the general secretary on Monday after reaching an agreement in a meeting.

He explained that Tembo had initially resigned on June 24 this year but the chairman pleaded with him to continue with his duties but continued to neglect them.

"The General Secretary has not been attending executive meetings,he has failed to document minutes of meetings attended and also failed to complete the task of Club Licensing. We have reminded and reprimanded him before but to no avail," Chilongo said.

He confirmed that Tembo has also responded with suspension letters to the chairman and vice-chairman but added that the secretary had no power to do so.

"We suspended Tembo yesterday and he ceased to be General Secretary.After receiving his letter, he has also written to suspend the chairman and vice (chairman) but Tembo's suspensions are null and void," Chilonga said.

He added that Tembo has been given seven days to exculpate himself as per City of Lusaka rules and regulations.

Meanwhile Tembo said he his suspension was invalid because the meeting didn't made the decision did not form a quorum.

He explained that in all the meetings he had missed, he had sent in apologises.

"I have also suspended the chairman and vice-chairman for abuse of authority.How can they suspend me for missing three executive meetings of which I sent apologises," Tembo said.