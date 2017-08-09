Kenya: Baba Yao Headed for Grand Victory in Kiambu

Nairobi — Kabete legislator Ferdinand Waititu is set for a grand victory in the Kiambu county gubernatorial race.

The Jubilee Party candidate who faced off with incumbent governor William Kabogo (Independent) in general elections held Tuesday is leading with 716,336 votes, 78 per cent of the 915,927 tallied valid votes cast.

With 1,831 out of 1,963 polling stations in the populous county already having filled their submissions, Kabogo is trailing far behind with 192,045 votes (21 per cent).

There are currently 546 disputed votes and 10,557 rejected votes.