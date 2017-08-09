Namibia: No Land for Shikongo's House

Windhoek — Para athlete Ananias Shikongo has not yet received a house promised to him by Standard Bank Namibia, seven months after signing a contract in this regard.

Standard Bank Namibia says this is because of delays in acquiring an erf on which to build the house.

Acting head of marketing, Sigrid Tjijorokisa told Nampa the bank has not yet managed to acquire an erf but the funds for Shikongo's house, a donation by Standard Bank Namibia, have been allocated and are ready for deployment.

"The project is being delayed because we are engaging with the relevant stakeholders, which obviously takes time.

"We take cognisance of and respect the fact that the stakeholders concerned have their own internal processes. Priorities and constraints will not interfere with institutional decision-making," she said.

In November 2016, the bank pledged N$500 000 to build a house for Shikongo during the Disability Sports Namibia (DSN) Awards ceremony.

In January this year, the Paralympian gold medallist and the banking institution signed an agreement for the construction of his house through its 'Buy a Brick' corporate social investment programme, launched in October 2015, which now uses Shikongo as its ambassador.

The visually impaired athlete won one gold and two bronze medals at the 2016 Paralympic Games, held in Rio de Janeiro, Barzil last September.

Shikongo told Nampa that he was surprised that the City of Windhoek has not yet availed land for the construction of his house.

"I really don't know if the City of Windhoek doesn't know who Ananias is and what I did to put this country on the map.

"I am really not sure how long it is going to take for the land to be availed but the bank told me we are having a meeting next week to discuss what progress has been made with finding land," he said.

Tjijorokisa added that their commitment to Shikongo still stands and they are doing everything in their power to realise this dream, which has also become their own.

Nampa