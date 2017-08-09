Zambia: Govt Launches Consultative Political Parties Bill

Photo: RFI

President Edgar Lungu (file photo).

The Government has launched the consultative process for the Political Parties Bill, 2017 and receipt of submissions started yesterday.

Among other issues, the Amended Constitution of 2016 provides for a law which will establish a fund to provide financial support to political parties with Parliament representation, prescribe sources of funding for political parties and stipulate the amount of money to be used for campaigns during elections.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda during a Press briefing yesterday appealed to political parties, civil society organisations (CSOs) in advocacy work to come forward and make submissions in the matter.

The process would culminate into a one day stakeholders meeting for political parties and concerned stakeholders while the Draft Bill would be tabled in the next sitting of Parliament.

"The consultative process is important to promoting dialogue among political parties and to improve understanding of the articles of the Constitution that need to be legislated," Mr Lubinda said.

He said the call for submissions was aimed at promoting democracy, multi-partism, dialogue and improve political party management.

Mr Lubinda said the Government was keen to promote transparency in law formulation and the consultative process was vital to building consensus and to enhance stakeholder participation in the country's governance process.

The Government would be receiving written and online submissions from stakeholders which would be consolidated into the Draft Bill which Cabinet would approve while the Bill would be subsequently published.

Political parties should post submissions through the Zambia Centre for Interparty Dialogue (ZCID) while other concerned stakeholders and ordinary citizens could submit through the Non-governmental Coordinating Council (NGOCC).