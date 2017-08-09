Zambia: Zanaco to Promote 3,000 'Express Booths'

ZANACO will rollout 3,000 "Zanaco express booths" in the next three years aimed at making banking more accessible to the grassroots.

Zanaco chief executive officer Henk Mulder said the bank had launched the booths at the just ended 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show in Lusaka.

Mr Mulder said that the agents that are operating the Zanaco express booths are Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) and that was one way of empowering them.

"We have launched the new "Zanaco express booths," these are our agents. We are going to expand more in that area in the next two to three years. Now we are around 500 we shall go to around 3,000 in the coming years," Mr Mulder said.

He said the booths would act as a bank where customers can withdraw and deposit money thereby, making banking more accessible to the grassroots.

Mr Mulder said this would also increase Zanaco's presence and bring banking services closer to the people.

He said the bank was committed to empowering the SME sector in Zambia because they are the engine of growth.

He said the bank was also actively supporting the agriculture sector and would continue to do so.

Mr Mulder was speaking at the just ended 91st Agriculture and Commercial Show held under the theme "Promoting a Green Economy."