9 August 2017

The Times of Zambia (Ndola)

Zambia: Zanaco to Promote 3,000 'Express Booths'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Maimbolwa Mulikelela

ZANACO will rollout 3,000 "Zanaco express booths" in the next three years aimed at making banking more accessible to the grassroots.

Zanaco chief executive officer Henk Mulder said the bank had launched the booths at the just ended 91st Agricultural and Commercial Show in Lusaka.

Mr Mulder said that the agents that are operating the Zanaco express booths are Small and Medium Entrepreneurs (SMEs) and that was one way of empowering them.

"We have launched the new "Zanaco express booths," these are our agents. We are going to expand more in that area in the next two to three years. Now we are around 500 we shall go to around 3,000 in the coming years," Mr Mulder said.

He said the booths would act as a bank where customers can withdraw and deposit money thereby, making banking more accessible to the grassroots.

Mr Mulder said this would also increase Zanaco's presence and bring banking services closer to the people.

He said the bank was committed to empowering the SME sector in Zambia because they are the engine of growth.

He said the bank was also actively supporting the agriculture sector and would continue to do so.

Mr Mulder was speaking at the just ended 91st Agriculture and Commercial Show held under the theme "Promoting a Green Economy."

Zambia

Commonwealth Chief Meets Hichilema

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland has held two meetings with incarcerated United Party for National… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.