Namibia: Six Appear in Court for Fake Wambo Raid

Six men appeared in the Rehoboth Magistrate's Court yesterday on charges of impersonating a police officer, theft, forgery and uttering, and fraud.

They are former police officer Stephanus Kabono (28), Nepando Willem (39), police officer Josef Ndauta (25), Erick Willibard Noariseb (39), Nuuyoma Asino (35) and 44-year-old Sedney Seibeb.

Magistrate Desire Kamboua refused the suspects bail and all remain in custody at the Rehoboth police holding cells.

It is alleged that last Friday the men used a fake search warrant to raid the Rehoboth home of Edward Wambo, Rehoboth Urban East constituency councillor and Hardap region chairperson.

The search warrant bore a date stamp of the Katutura Police Station and a case number CR/08/201.

During the arrest of the suspects, a fake case docket, dated 4 August, was also found in their possession with charges of money laundering and documents containing tender transactions.

The accused did not plead and indicated that they would apply for legal aid.

The case was postponed to 14 August to allow them to apply for legal aid. Mateus Leonard represented the state.

- Nampa