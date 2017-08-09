9 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Mbeki Commends IEBC for Job Well Done in Kenya Polls

By Olive Burrows

Nairobi — Just minutes before Opposition leader Raila Odinga declared that what took place on Tuesday was a sham election, Former South African President Thabo Mbeki commended the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission's conduct of the exercise.

Basing his comments on what he witnessed at polling stations he visited on Tuesday as the head of the African Union Election Observer Mission to Kenya, Mbeki said it was a process worth emulating by the rest of the continent.

"I haven't heard what the Opposition says... on what basis their complaint would be. I can say this personally from the polling station where I was. I went there when the polling station opened in the morning, I came back when the counting started and transmitted the results to the centre. I can give an account of what happened at that polling station and I'm quite sure that nobody would be able to lodge any complaint of what happened there."

He therefore called on all with questions on the conduct of the election to exercise restraint and await an account from the IEBC and therefore imperative on the IEBC to give a detailed account of the process.

