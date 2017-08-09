Zambia: NCZ Targets 150,000 Tonnes Fertiliser

Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) is targeting to produce 150,000 tonnes of D compound and 43,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate fertlisers during the 2017/18 farming season.

This is as compared to over 124,000 tonnes which was produced during the 2016/17 farming season.

NCZ marketing and public relations manager Evans Mupeta confirmed the development in an interview at the just ended Agriculture and Commercial Show in Lusaka.

"We are targeting to produce 150,000 tonnes of D compound during the 2017/18 farming season. Of course this is an increase compared to 124,000 we produced during the 2016/17 farming season," Mr Mupeta said.

Mr Mupeta attributed the increase in terms of tonnage to the increase in market share.

He said NCZ would this farming season sell more to agro dealers who would in turn supply to farmers across the country.

"We will have to deal with agro-dealers who will in turn distribute to farmers. We may not be present in all corners but some of these agro dealers are well established in most parts of the country.

"Our total target is one million farmers, each of those farmers usingfour bags,"he said.

Mr Mupeta said NCZ was currently in discussion with agro-dealers and other fertiliser suppliers who would be buying from the company and distribute to farmers across the country.

He said NCZ is expected to sign contracts with three agro-dealers.