Kenya: CS Fred Matiang'i's Warning to Social Media Users

Acting Interior Minister Fred Matiang'i has warned social media users against making statements that may be a threat to security.

He said the country had been peaceful since Tuesday evening when polls closed and he intended to help secure the country going forward.

"We have heard the most peaceful elections in the history. I take this opportunity to sternly warn against the abuse of social media and particularly the circulation of fake news," he said.

The CS was accompanied by his colleagues Henry Rotich (Treasury), Joe Mucheru (ICT) , Raychelle Omamo (Defence), Amina Mohamed (Foreign Affairs), Attorney General Githu Muigai, head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua and Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet.

"As tallying of votes continues throughout the country, we commend Kenyans for maintaining peace and the rule of law, and for collaborating with security actors, ' said Dr Matiang'i.

He promised IEBC that the ministry would help if called upon by the commissioners.

"I urge all Kenyans to await in calm. I ask every Kenyan to reject any incitement to cause chaos or participate in any unlawful criminal activity," he said.