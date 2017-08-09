Cameroon: Table Tennis - Nyoh Derick Wins Singles Tournament

The first edition of the national singles challenge took place in Yaounde on August 5.

The gymnasium of the National Institute of Youth and Sports in Yaounde was the venue of the first annual edition of the Yaounde singles tournament on Saturday August 5, 2017. The Yaounde Open was organised by the Cameroon Table Federation (FECATABLE TENNIS) and it brought together close to 100 athletes from across the country. The athletes competed in the junior, cadets, senior and veterans categories. The tournament comes on the heels of the team competition that ended recently in Yaounde. It was an opportunity for the public to discover new techniques in table tennis. In the senior men's competition, Nyoh Derick, student in the University of Buea beat champion of Cameroon, Ndikum Prosper 4-3 sets in a tight encounter that ended on tie break. In the women's senior category, Sorelle Guinfack beat Beatrice Enjema 3-1 sets to win the trophy. In the cadet women's competition Cassandra Silambi outplayed Mahoue 3-0 sets while in the men's cadet competition Jorel Kemajou beat Ketchemu 3-1 sets. In the junior women's category Ahmed beat Ndoa 3-0 sets. In the veterans' competition, Wouffo beat Kuete 3-0 sets in veterans 1 competition and Ngwenang beat Nfor in the veterans II competition. The President of the Cameroon Table Tennis Federation, Alfred Baguega Asobo expressed satisfaction with the performance of the athletes adding that there is progress in Cameroon table tennis. He used the occasion to announce the next step which will be the finals of the Cup of Cameroon which will be the last team competition for the season. That will be followed by the national individual championship which will take place on September 9, 2017 and the Chinese Ambassador's Cup which takes place on September 23-25, 2017.