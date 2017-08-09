Cameroon: CHAN 2018 - Intermediate Lions Intensify Preparations

Some 23 players are in camp in Douala where they are fine-tuning their skills before leaving for Sao Tome and Principe.

Preparations have reached fever pitch ahead of the CHAN qualifying game against Sao Tome and Principe on August 12, 2017 at the Estadio Nacional of Sao Tome. After training in Yaounde the Intermediate Lions of Cameroon are in camp in Douala where they are fine-tuning their skills before leaving for Sao Tome and Principe. The Intermediate Lions had their first training session at the reunification stadium in Douala on Monday August 7, 2017. On programme was a light session with those who played with their clubs on Sunday August 6, 2017 while the others had a more intensive session. Yesterday, the Intermediate Lions of Cameroon trained with 23 players. Of the 26 recently called up, only 22 showed up in Douala. The other four- Mbem, Moudongo, Mbom and Tazoh who were in camp in Yaounde did not go to Douala because of health problems. After the start of the camp in Douala, the team's appointed captain, Aaron Mbimbe, had to leave for personal reasons that will be communicated in due course. Left with only 22 players and just two central defenders, the coach of the team, Rigobert Song Bahanag, decided to call in two central defenders - Abouem Maya of UMS Loum and Etame Aurelien of Eding Sport of Lekié to join the others. Both Abouem and Etame are already in Douala and are currently training with the others. For now there are 23 players in camp in Douala. Training is going on at the Douala Reunification Stadium. Yesterday the players trained twice; 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The players are selected from all the teams in the national football championship. Among the teams, Eding Sport of Lekié has five players. The away leg will be played in Sao Tome and the return leg will be played in Yaonnde. The 2018 African Nations Championship qualification tournament will decide the participating teams of the 2018 African Nations Championship in Kenya. Only national team players who were playing in their country's own domestic league will be eligible to compete in the tournament. A total of 16 teams will qualify to play in the final tournament, including Kenya who qualified automatically as host. The teams are divided into four pools of four teams each.