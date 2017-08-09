Kenya: KPL Postpones Weekend Ties

The Kenya Premier League Limited on Wednesday rescheduled six round of 20 league matches that were set to be contested this weekend.

In a brief statement, the league body explained the move was arrived at following consultations with the club chairman in consideration of the current political situation.

"This (postponement) is due to clubs lacking ample time to prepare and train for the matches as members of their technical staff and players had travelled to various parts of the country to vote during the General Elections which were held on Tuesday," the statement read in part.

Speaking separately, AFC Leopards chairman Dan Mule voiced his support for the move.

He said: "It requires us atleast three days to prepare a team for a competitive assignment and a further day to travel and recover if the game is outside Nairobi. These logistics mean it was almost impossible to honour the weekend assignments."

Consequently, the rescheduled fixtures will be played starting August 19.

Affected matches:

August 19:

Chemelil Sugar v Posta Rangers (Chemelil)

August 20:

Mathare United v Zoo Kericho (Ruaraka)

Sofapaka v Nakumatt (Nyayo)

Thika United v Nzoia Sugar (Afraha)

September 20:

Ulinzi Stars v Gor Mahia (Nakuru)

September 27:

Muhoroni v Western Stima (Moi Stadium, Kisumu)