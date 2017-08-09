Kenya: Odinga Urges Calm, However Alleges IEBC Systems Hacked

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga casts his vote at Old Kibera Primary School during the general election.

Nairobi — The National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga and his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka are now claiming that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) system was manipulated but have urged Kenyans to remain calm and return to work.

They told a news conference that they had evidence of the alleged hacking and are now seeking clarity from the electoral commission.

"From the information in our possession, which we will share with you, some persons gained entry into the IEBC election management database. While Kenyans were bearing the long queues to determine their destiny, the conspirators began the execution of their plan," he claimed.

He then went ahead to enumerate the steps the alleged hackers took to gain entry into the IEBC systems.

"At about 12.37 pm on August 8 2017, hackers gained entry into the election data base through the identity of Mr Chris Msando who was executed barely a week ago," he alleged.

"They gained full entry into the IEBC systems acquired powers to write their will. They created errors in the IEBC server which would allow them to turn the democratic process into a function of a formula," he said.

"At 12.38pm, they introduced several programs to execute stored procedures in the library and the memory of the IEBC database intended to manipulate the data."

"At 12.38pm, they loaded an algorithm which is a formula to create a percentage gap of 11 per cent between our numbers in the Presidential race."

"At 12.41pm, they switched on the read and write option on the IEBC 2017 Presidential Election data base giving them power to add or delete anything in the IEBC data base," he continued.

Musyoka has called on the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati to address the matter and assure Kenyans on the credibility of the polls.

"Because of this tragedy, Kenyans must be very deeply disturbed. We want as your leaders to call on you to remain calm at the present moment. In fact I will even go on and say those who are supposed to go to your offices to do so," he urged.

Results released by IEBC so far show that President Uhuru Kenyatta has a commanding lead with 7,738,771 votes against his long time Odinga's 6,360,436 votes.

The results were shown on the electoral commission web portal from 38,145 out of 40,883 polling stations in the country, where Kenyans voted on Tuesday, in what pollsters projected as a too-close-to call race.

Earlier on, Odinga had rejected provisional results projected by the electoral commission terming them 'fake and fictitious".

"They've projected my opponent ahead consistently and that cannot be the case," he said, "these are fake results."