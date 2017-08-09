9 August 2017

Nigeria: Musa Set to Join Hull

Hull are the new favourites to sign Leicester City striker Ahmed Musa, according to the bookmakers.

The Tigers' odds of recruiting the Nigeria international have been slashed to 3-1 with various bookies, placing Hull at the top of the market ahead of West Brom and previous favourites Fenerbahce.

Turkish side Fenerbahce are understood to have made a £16m bid, while West Brom are said to be interested in taking Musa on a season-long loan.

Hull may also prefer a loan move, but Leicester will want to recoup at least most of the £17million they shelled out for Musa last July.

Musa's days at Leicester could be numbered following the arrival last week of Musa's Nigeria team-mate Kelechi Iheanacho.

But Musa is desperate to stay in England, and a reunion with former CSKA Moscow coach Leonid Slutsky could be on the cards. Musa endured a frustrating season at City after his switch from CSKA Moscow last summer, making just seven Premier League starts.

