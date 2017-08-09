Kenya: Police Shoot Man Dead Outside Tallying Centre

Photo: Calvin Nyabuto/Daily Nation

Onlookers look at the body of a man who was shot dead by a police officer outside a tallying centre in South Mugirango.

A police officer in Kisii County allegedly shot a man dead outside Nduru Girls’ Secondary School, a tallying centre in South Mugirango constituency.

Evans Okemwa, an eyewitness, said the man was shot from the back on Wednesday morning.

“Our colleague was killed in broad day light for no good reason,” said Mr Okwema.

He added that the police officer who fired the shot was taken away from the scene by his colleagues.

CUSTODY

Kisii County police commander Abdi Hassan said the accused officer, who was manning the tallying centre, is in custody.

“We are probing the circumstances which lead to the death of the man. We will inform the public in due course,” he said.

Evelyn Nyaboke, a resident of Etago, said she watched as the administration police officer shot the young man.

“I am still in shock. I saw it happen. Some two boys were fighting. The victim had tried to separate them, but he officer threw a teargas canister walked to him and shot him,” she said.

There was tension as angry residents temporarily barred police officers from picking the body.

Mr Hassan urged residents in the area to remain calm and abide by the law in seeking justice for the victim.