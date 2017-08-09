South Africa: Call to Respect Democratic Processes

Government has appealed to South Africans to respect the outcomes of democratic processes.

The call follows the majority Members of Parliament voting against a motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday night. The motion, which saw members of parliament casting their vote through a secret ballot, was raised by the lead opposition party, the Democratic Alliance.

In a statement, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) encouraged South Africans to work together to build a stronger nation that encourages dialogue and strives for greater social cohesion.

"In moving our country forward, let us work together in creating an inclusive economy and overcoming the triple challenges of unemployment, poverty and inequality by implementing the 2014 - 2019 Medium Term Strategic Framework, the first five year implementation plan of the National Development Plan.

"As South Africans, we have more in common than that which divides us and are stronger as a nation together," the GCIS said.

The statement further thanked all South Africans who expressed their views within the bounds of the law and peacefully exercised their right to protest.

"The active citizenry demonstrated by South Africans affirms our strong and maturing democracy.

"Tuesday's developments in Parliament and in various cities countrywide prove that our democracy remains robust, strong and vibrant. This is in line with our multi-party system of governance and our founding values of transparency, accountability and openness."

Government condemned the isolated acts of violence reported in some parts of the country on the day.