5 August 2017

Addis Fortune (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Enterprise Imports Fuel Worth 37 Billion Br

The Ethiopian Petroleum Supply Enterprise (EPSE) has procured 3.3 million tonnes of petroleum products with a cost of 37 billion Br during the recently ended fiscal year. The imported volume exceeds the amount during the preceding fiscal year by 10pc and the cost is seven billion Birr higher than the 2016/17 financial year.

The Enterprise, which is the mandated body to buy oil in the country, imported the fuel through the ports of Djibouti and Sudan. It distributes petroleum products to 17 oil companies, which have 800 stations in the country.

The Sudanese Petroleum Corporation and KPG from Kuwait are the main international suppliers of fuel to Ethiopia.

Last year, the Enterprise also procured 1.2 billion Br worth of coal for cement and metal processing factories. Two weeks ago, the Enterprise opened a financial opening of a tender for the procurement of 700,000 tonnes of coal for 20 cement companies and three other factories.

