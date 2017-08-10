Photo: Capital FM

President Uhuru Kenyatta casts his vote.

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta was on Wednesday commanding a strong lead with 8,014,950 votes against his long time rival veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga's 6,615,121 votes.

The results were shown on the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) web portal from 39,655 out of 40,883 polling stations in the country where Kenyans voted on August 8, in what pollsters projected as a too-close-to call race.

Odinga however, rejected the results, describing them as 'fake and fictitious".

"They've projected my opponent ahead consistently and that cannot be the case," he told a news conference on Wednesday morning, "these are fake results."

He said the results did not match the tally of his National Super Alliance (NASA).

"We have our results are they don't match what IEBC is streaming on their portal," he said, "These results are fake, it is a sham. They cannot be credible," Odinga said.

His chief agent at the National Tallying Centre James Orengo said, "there's is no way people cannot accept illegal results. They've not provided us with Form 34A for verification."

The electoral commission however, said the forms were available for verification.

But Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has said their NASA competitors are not being sincere by disputing results, because the process followed by IEBC to relay them is anchored in law.