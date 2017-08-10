South Africa: Government Fighting Women Abuse - Zuma

Photo: flickr

South African President Jacob Zuma (file photo)

Government is playing its part in fighting women abuse, President Jacob Zuma said on Wednesday.

"South Africa must be safe for women and children on every corner," Zuma said at the National Women's Day celebration in Galashewe in the Northern Cape.

The National Women's Day is celebrated under the theme "The Year of OR Tambo: Women United in Moving South Africa Forward".

Zuma smiled as thousands of supporters clad in ANC regalia sang and chanted "Zuma, Zuma".

He told those in attendance that "on this day we salute generations of women leaders".

Serious challenges

However, he said while progress had been made in making the country a better place for women, the country was still facing serious challenges.

He said the country had recently witnessed incidents of the killing of women by men known to them.

Several children have also been attacked and killed, he said.

"These incidents have caused enormous pain and distress in the country."

Zuma said according to police, the biggest problem with policing such crimes was that they were done behind closed doors and in secluded areas.

"Another challenge is that victims have been known to withdraw cases in domestic violence and sexual offences where the offender is known to the victim."

Minister of Social Development Bathabile Dlamini also took to the stage and sang Zuma's praises a day after he survived a vote of no confidence.

She commended Zuma for being the "people's president".

"You never want to pay revenge. Most of the time some of us get angry if you laugh and share jokes with those that don't want you as a person," she said.

Source: News24