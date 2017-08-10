9 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Rawlings to Nigerians - Stop the Tribal War

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — Former Ghanaian President, Jerry Rawlings has advised ethnic nationalities in Nigeria to stop beating the drums of war.

Rawlings warned that the current tribal war which he noted has reached "dangerous" level is antithetical to development, adding that it must stop forthwith.

The former Ghanaian President spoke as a guest of honour at the 12th Annual Lecture organised by the University of Ibadan Alumni Association (UIAA), Ekiti State branch, which was held at the Conference Hall of Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti in Ekiti State.

He stressed that it would be in the best interest of Nigerians to stop threatening one another but rather leverage on their diversity and co-exist harmoniously.

He advised Nigerians to shop for the right people of integrity who can perform the much desired miracle, adding that Nigeria can sustain good leadership by persistently deploying their tongues and votes rightly.

Rawlings reiterated that the fundamental challenge facing African nations lies in absence of leadership with character.

He also advocated the sustenance of war against corruption in Nigeria and Ghana, saying he is displeased with the ranking of both countries in the Transparency International (TI's) corruption watch.

He said when Nigeria wins the war against corruption, the effect would trickle down to other African nations as Nigeria commands 75 per cent of African population.

He said, "Transparency International shows that countries in the South South region of Africa failed to address corruption and that Ghana and Nigeria rate high in corruption indices. However, some leaders have the will but not the character to fight corruption. The fight against corruption in Nigeria calls for integrity and wise approach so that it will not conflict with the lives of the people.

"I am sad over the mean behaviour of my fellow black man. African countries are plagued with several challenges such as agriculture, deforestation, bad economy, governance, education amongst others. Nigeria has the pride and integrity. Most African countries cannot meddle with you people", Rawlings said.

In his lecture, Dr. Makanjuola Owolabi who spoke on "Leadership with Character" also attributed Nigeria's problem on bad leadership with mediocrity.

He called for attitudinal change among Nigerians, saying, "We must also change our attitude to politics and governance of winner takes it all, of revenge, vendetta, vengeance, exclusion, extreme partisanship, wickedness and sadism which have been excluding close to 80 per cent of Nigerians in government activities and expenditures at all levels".

Nigeria

Obasanjo, Yar'Adua, Jonathan Fingered in Electricity Fraud

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project has accused former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.