9 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Rapper, M. I Kicks Against Anti-Gay Law in Nigeria

By Dorcas Daniel

Mr incredible, MI Abaga's opinion about the "Jail the Gays" law in Nigeria has raised several feedbacks on social media.

The rapper took to his twitter handle on Monday to say he wouldn't punish anyone for how they were born; adding that cheating and adultery are wrong but not criminalized.

Therefore, he is of the opinion that 'no form of consensual adult expression of love should be' criminalized.

This came after an incident where a driver sexually allegedly assaulted a lady after she told him she's a lesbian.

He however got mixed feedbacks form his fan questioning his opinion, sexuality and faith.

Read his tweet and feedbacks below;

My thinking.. I was born straight.. I wd never want 2b punished 4 who I am.. because of this.. I wouldn't punish som1 else for who they are https://t.co/mrTFpkaze5

- Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) August 7, 2017

Cheating and adultery are wrong.. but they are not criminalized.. and no form of consensual adult expression of love should be.. my opinion https://t.co/mrTFpkaze5

- Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) August 7, 2017

I'm not arguing that there should be.. I have and am only attracted to women.. I am also a Christian that aspires to Gods teaching on sex https://t.co/dGr3rB9kuc

- Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) August 7, 2017

My point is that there should be an allowance for choice in the law.. I'm not advocating changing beliefs.. I am advocating changing law https://t.co/dGr3rB9kuc

- Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) August 7, 2017

