Nigeria's Firm to Build Technology Solution for Afghanistan Govt

The Ministry of Agriculture Irrigation and Livestock in Afghanistan has engaged Messer Cellulant Nigeria to commence the process of establishing a market-based input distribution technology.

The aim of the collaborative effort is to bolster Afghanistan's drive for self-sufficiency in wheat production.

Speaking on the partnership with the Afghanistan government, the co-Founder of Cellulant Corporation, Mr. Bolaji Akinboro stated that the technology which origin is Nigeria is the gift of Cellulant to humanity.

"Afghanistan is beautiful to us, we are glad to come all the way from Africa-Nigeria to make life better for the small holder farmer in Afghanistan. The technology gives small holder farmers access to agricultural inputs of improved varieties/breeds, fertilizer, and agro-chemicals, making it the backbone of increased productivity and profitability of value-added chains. The technology allows the best available seeds and fertilizer get into the hands of hundreds of thousands of small holder farmers to raise crop yields," he said.

Akinboro appreciated the government and people of Afghanistan for giving Cellulant the opportunity and the space to participate in making life better for small holder farmers.

He said: "Cellulant is driven to solve the most difficult problem on earth using our payment technology. We will work with the government of Afghanistan to get inputs to 1 million farmers in the next 90-120 days. The e-wallet system provides a holistic system to link the farmers to agricultural inputs supply chain, finance and markets through integration with mobile network operators, input markets, extensions services, financial service providers, commodity market, and insurance service providers."

The e-Wallet system was conceived in Nigeria, by Dr, Akinwumi Adesina the President of AfDB, and former Minister of Agriculture in Nigeria and developed and implemented by Messers Cellullant Nigeria Limited.

The eWallet System also known as AgriKore is the technology that connects everyone to everything in agriculture every day, everywhere, all the time. The technology enabled Nigeria to increase its food production by an average of 21 million metric tonnes annually from 2012 - 2015, a period of falling food prices and abundance food availability. From Nigeria Cellulant has exported the technology to other African countries in Francophone and Anglophone Africa such as Liberia, Togo, Uganda and other countries.