Nigeria: NAF Destroys Boko Haram Hideouts in Sambisa

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of operation "LAFIA DOLE" conducted intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) mission over Parisu in the Sambisa general area and destroyed insurgents hideouts.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF Headquarters, Air Commodore, Olatokunbo Adesanya, made the disclosure, yesterday, in Abuja in a statement issued to newsmen. He said the mission was in furtherance of the operations to completely defeat the insurgents.

"During the ISR mission, a large group of insurgents were seen converging under a tree close to a prominent zinc-roofed structure.

"Part of the structure was concealed by the foliage of a tree, making it a seemingly unobtrusive gathering point for the terrorists. "A confirmatory ISR mission indicated that the structure was indeed insurgents' hideout, housing a large number of them. "Accordingly, the Air Component detailed four fighter jets namely: one F-7Ni and three Alpha Jet aircraft to strike the target in succession. "The first and second strike completely destroyed the building while the third aircraft strafed some fleeing insurgents," he said. Adesanya said the fourth attack was re-directed to a close by building, where the insurgents activities were also noticed. He said, "subsequent Battle Damage Assessment revealed that the insurgents hideout was completely reduced to rubble and scores were killed while some of them were seen evacuating the casualties."