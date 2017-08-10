10 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara Plan Joint Economic Policy

By Ismail Adebayo

Birnin Kebbi — The governments of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states are considering a common economic policy direction in areas of industries, transborder trade, rice production, mining and livestock.

While briefing journalists on the activities of his ministry, the Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Alhaji Jelani Muhammed Yauri said the three states had economic comparative advantages yet to be utilized.

He said given the economic advantages of Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara, the three states had agreed to build their capacities to raise revenues. "We are still putting heads together to see what our common economic policy will look like," he said.

The commissioner said though Kebbi was blessed with economic resources for fishing, mining, agriculture, it was yet to put the potentials to use.

