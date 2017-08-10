Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe University to Gobble U.S.$1 Billion

Photo: The Herald

Robert Mugabe.

Cabinet has approved for the establishment of a Robert Mugabe University in Mazowe to the tune of U.S.$1 billion.

Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Professor Jonathan Moyo said on Wednesday that the university will be established in recognition of President Mugabe's commitment to education.

"Cabinet has approved a grant of $800 million towards the construction of the Robert Mugabe University.

Professor Moyo added that a further grant of $200 million will go towards the establishment of the University's Endowment Fund for research and innovation.

He added that the university will focus on scientific, technology and engineering solution to improve the quality of life of the country and humanity.

"The Robert Mugabe University will be a STEM institution designed to facilitate the discovery of scientific, technological and engineering solutions to improve the quality of life of our country and humanity.

"To this end, the academic thrust of the Robert Mugabe University will concentrate on critical STEM areas almost exclusively at graduate level," said Prof Moyo.

He added that the new university will produce super specialists and super experts who will champion Zimbabwe's industrialization and modernization for sustainable socio-economic transformation and development.

The university will house a Robert Mugabe Institute which will focus on research, historical collection, library and studies on trans-formative and revolutionary leadership, thinking and attributes that shaped the 93 year old leader.