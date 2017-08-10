9 August 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Uganda: Bell Lager to Bring Tekno and Mr Eazi

Bell Lager has announced a concert slated for September 15, 2017 featuring Mr Eazi and Tekno as the main entertainment acts. It will be held at Lugogo cricket oval.

Dubbed 'Naija, Ghana to Kampala', the concert is organized in partnership with Talent Africa and Silk Events.

Tekno is a Nigerian Afropop, RnB and hip hop artiste behind hits like Pana, Dance, Onyenekwu, among others. Mr Eazi, is known for tracks like Leg Over, Dance For Me, Skin Tight while he is a Nigerian rapper signed to Wizkid's Starboy entertainment.

Speaking at a media party at Liquid Silk, Estella Muzito, the Uganda Breweries head of beer, said the concert will be delivered under the music platform, Bell Jamz.

"Music is a platform that Bell Lager has in the past used to connect with customers. It ties in well with Bell Lager's celebratory spirit. With the introduction of a unified music platform named Bell Jamz, we will be engaging and interacting with our customers through music in a more meaningful and exciting way. This concert will be the first effort towards that," she added.

The organizers also announced that the local music entertainment acts would perform alongside the two renowned artistes. Bebe Cool, Ykee Benda, Cindy and Navio are some of those on the lineup.

"Music is an essential part of every celebration. It unifies us and helps us unwind and have fun. Come and party with us at this big Bell Jamz music celebration. It's one you definitely won't want to miss," Muzito added.

Ordinary tickets will be sold for Shs 35,000 whereas VIP tickets will cost Shs 100,000. However, for those who purchase early-bird tickets, ordinary tickets will go for Shs 25,000 and VIP for Shs 75,000 and these will be on offer until August 30.

