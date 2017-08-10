Nigeria: 140 Cases of Measles Reported in Taraba - Official

One hundred and forty cases of measles have been reported across 10 local governments in Taraba, according to its Commissioner of Health, Dr. Innocent Vakkai.

Vakkai told newsmen on Wednesday in Jalingo that majority of those affected were children bellow five years, who had not been vaccinated

He said that the disease, a leading killer in developing countries like Nigeria, was showing a steady rise in Taraba.

The official regretted that Nigeria had remained the leading country in measles, with many of the cases recorded in northern states including Taraba.

To check the trend, he said that government had embarked on a massive measles campaign with more personnel trained and deployed to ensure wide and effective coverage.

"During the campaign, measles vaccination cards will be given to mothers to signify coverage. Children between nine and 59 months without the card will be considered not immunised," he said.

Vakkai advised parents to make their children available for the exercise so as to rid the state of the disease.

