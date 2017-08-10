10 August 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: DStv Malawi Subscribers to Watch Trever Noah Live in Johannesburg This Friday

Four lucky DStv Malawian subscribers will watch Trevor Noah live at the The Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg, South Africa this Friday 11th August 2017.

The subscribers emerged as lucky winners in the DStv promotion which was open to all subscribers in all countries where DStv operates.

The competition was open to all DStv Premium Subscribers who paid three or more months in advance.

In Malawi the promotion has been won by Masauko Nelson Katsala and Geodfrey Mutaya Msisha who both won double tickets each all expenses paid for.

They will join other DStv lucky premium subscribers winners from some countries.

Trevor Noah is one of world's cerebrated television host and comedian. His is famously known for his role as the Daily Show host on Comedy Central.

