10 August 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Trial Continues On Coffin Assault Case

The trial of Theo Jackson and Willem Oosthuizen, who allegedly forced Victor Mlotshwa into a coffin, is set to continue on Thursday in the High Court of the Middleburg Magistrate's Court.The two men are facing charges of kidnapping, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, attempted murder, and possession of an illegal firearm.

They were granted R1 000 bail in July after reapplying. Last week, the court heard that Mlotshwa had allegedly threatened the accused after they insisted they would take him to the police.

Under cross-examination by advocate Wayne Gibbs for Oosthuizen, Mlotshwa denied the allegations.

Gibbs said the accused wanted to take Mlotshwa to the police station after they found him in possession of suspected stolen property. Gibbs said Oosthuizen would say that Mlotshwa continued to beg and invited them to rather assault him than take him to the police.

"I know nothing about that," Mlotshwa replied. He also added that Oosthuizen would say that Mlotshwa had a knobkerrie in his possession when the accused approached him. Mlotshwa's mother, Lonia, broke down during her testimony when asked how she felt when she first saw the video of her son being forced into a coffin.

She told the court she felt "angry, unsettled and couldn't speak".

"I asked myself, had the Lord not helped him to get out of the coffin - I wonder what could have happened to him," she said during the sixth day of the trial.

