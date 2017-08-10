Kenyan to Lead UN Mission in Darfur

A Kenyan has been appointed the next head of the military component of the United Nations operation in Darfur to take over from a Rwandan.

Lt-Gen Leonard Muriuki Ngondi was Tuesday named by United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat as the new Force Commander for the African Union Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (Unamid).

Lt-Gen Ngondi takes over from Lt-Gen Frank Mushyo Kamanzi of Rwanda.

His appointment comes about nine months after the controversial firing of Lt-Gen Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki from the UN Mission in South Sudan.

Lt-Gen Ondieki was let go after a report documented the failures of mission in responding to attacks on its headquarters and on civilian compounds in Juba.

Lt-Gen Ngondi is the current head of the National Defence College. He was appointed to that position in 2016 and has been in the military for more than 39 years.

He has previously served as commander of the Army (2015-2016), General Officer Commanding Western Command and General Officer Commanding Eastern Command, Chief Instructor Defence Staff College, Brigade Commander and Commandant School of Infantry.

Lt-Gen Ngondi was also the Force Commander in the United Nations Mission in Liberia (2012) and Commanding Officer, Kenyan battalion (KENBATT) in the United Nations Mission in Sierra Leone (2000). He was also deployed as part of the Kenyan contingent in the United Nations Transition Assistance Group in Namibia (1990).

He is a graduate of the Kenyan National Defence College and Defence Staff College. He holds a degree in Human and Social Studies from the University of South Africa and is currently pursuing a Master's in International Studies at the University of Nairobi.