9 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: RITA Opens Special Desk to Verify Birth Certificates of HESLB Applicants

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
RITA acting chief executive officer Emmy Hudson
By Deogratius Kamagi

The Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) has opened a special desk for applicants of Higher Education Students' Loans Board (HESLB) for the academic year 2017/18 to verify their birth certificates.

The exercise aims at easing the verification process for applicants in so that they can meet the HESLB deadline which is set for 6th September this year.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, RITA acting Chief Executive Officer Ms Emmy Hudson said the exercise is part of requirements that all applicants should have their certificates approved before moving on with application procedures.

"The verification can be done at District Commissioners (DCs) offices across the country and at RITA main offices in Dar es Salaam," she said at a joint press conference which was also attended by HESLB executive director Mr Abdu-Razaq Badru.

On his part, Mr Badru asked the applicants to ensure they submit all required documents, to avoid the unnecessary inconveniences and proper allocation of loans.

Tanzania

Hundreds Gather to Bury Hotel Owner Mrema

Hundreds, the mighty and the lowly alike, are expected to throng the Ngurdoto Mountain Lodge today for the burial of the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.