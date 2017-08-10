10 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two Independent Candidates Win Governor Seats

By Vivian Jebet and Caroline Wafula

Senator Mohamed Kuti and MP Ndiritu Muriithi will make history by becoming the first independent candidates to win governor seats.

Mr Kuti is ahead of his rivals in the Isiolo gubernatorial race with 20,348 votes in 178 out of 195 polling stations counted so far.

His closest opponent, incumbent Governor Godana Doyo of Party for Development and Reforms, is second with 13640 votes.

The veteran politician, who has served twice as Isiolo North MP, has so far garnered 20,054 in 173 out of 195 polling stations in the county.

If he triumphs, the 53-year-old politician will have an enviable history of having been elected four consecutive times.

MINORITY

Dr Kuti, who was appointed Minister for Youth Affairs in 2005, is regarded as a kingpin in Isiolo's politics despite hailing from a smaller Sakuye clan.

He commands support from minority communities living within the cosmopolitan county.

The Senator, who decided to vie against his former political ally, Mr Doyo, declared his interest to unseat the governor in January this year.

In Laikipia, independent candidate Ndiritu Muriithi has taken an early lead against his only rival, Governor Joshua Irungu.

Mr Muriithi, a nephew of retired President Mwai Kibaki, is headed for a win despite Devolution Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri camping in the area to campaign for Mr Irungu.

Provisional results by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission shows Mr Muriithi, who served as Laikipia West MP, is leading with100,109 votes.

Mr Irungu has so far garnered 98,233 in results tallies from 530 out of 531 polling stations.

