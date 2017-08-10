Kenya: Polls Agency to Probe Hacking Claims

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said it has confidence it its system but will investigate claims made by opposition's Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga that it could have been hacked.

The IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said they have asked for all Form34A and Form34B, to compare results before they announce the presidential winner. So far, the IEBC has received 28,000 Form34A transmitted with text data.

"As a commission we shall come up with a methodology to verify the allegations made on hacking," IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said in a briefing early Wednesday afternoon.

While rejecting the results of the election, Nasa claimed that the the electoral commission's IT system has been hacked.

Mr Odinga alleged that the hackers used the identity of the late IEBC ICT manager Chris Msando to log into the system and manipulate the polls results in favour of the ruling Jubilee Party.

"We are telling our people not to accept results, stay calm as we get deep into this," Mr Odinga told a press conference earlier Wednesday.