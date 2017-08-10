9 August 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Kenya: Polls Agency to Probe Hacking Claims

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said it has confidence it its system but will investigate claims made by opposition's Nasa presidential candidate Raila Odinga that it could have been hacked.

The IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said they have asked for all Form34A and Form34B, to compare results before they announce the presidential winner. So far, the IEBC has received 28,000 Form34A transmitted with text data.

"As a commission we shall come up with a methodology to verify the allegations made on hacking," IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati said in a briefing early Wednesday afternoon.

While rejecting the results of the election, Nasa claimed that the the electoral commission's IT system has been hacked.

Mr Odinga alleged that the hackers used the identity of the late IEBC ICT manager Chris Msando to log into the system and manipulate the polls results in favour of the ruling Jubilee Party.

"We are telling our people not to accept results, stay calm as we get deep into this," Mr Odinga told a press conference earlier Wednesday.

Kenya

There Was Attempt to Hack System, It Failed - Electoral Commission

The electoral commission last night confirmed that there were attempts by some people to hack into their result… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.