9 August 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Commonwealth Secretary General to Visit Tanzania

By Deogratius Kamagi

Commonwealth Secretary General Ms Patricia Scotland is will arrive in the country tomorrow to start a three day working visit.

This was revealed by Permanent Secretary at the ministry of foreign affairs and international relations Dr Aziz Mlima.

Dr Mlima said during the trip Ms Scotland will meet with various leaders to familiarize them with various changes made at Commonwealth secretariat.

Among the changes, which have been made at the secretariat include, reducing the number of directors from 12 to 6.

Dr Mlima said the changes are part of cost cutting measures taken by the common wealth.

"On her stay, Mr Scotland will meet President John Magufuli at the State House on Friday before meeting Minister of Education Science and Technology Prof Joyce Ndalichako and Mr January Makamba, Minister of State at Vice President's Office, Union and Environment," he said.

Ms Scotland will leave Tanzania for Mozambique on Saturday, Dr Mlima said.

