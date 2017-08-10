ZIFA boss Phillip Chiyangwa said it doesn't matter where ruling party members are, they must take advantage of any gathering to campaign for Zanu PF as the country goes towards the 2018 elections.

Chiyangwa then forced the school children to chant the ruling party slogans and denounce the MDC. The children were gathered at Nyangwene School for the annual Mhondoro Zimplants Sports tournament where he was guest of honour Friday.

"As you know I am a member of the ruling party, Zanu PF and its Central Committee, so I need to do a slogan first," said Chiyangwa.

"Pamberi ne Zanu PF, na Cde Robert Mugabe na Dr Grace Mugabe pasi ne Mdc."

He added, "Please excuse me, because if I don't do that President Mugabe will ask me what I was doing here. You had an opportunity to campaign and you did not take advantage of that, when we are going towards 2018 elections."

Turning to the local Member of Parliament, George Gangarahwe, the ZIFA boss said the legislator was a spoilt man.

"I am telling you, when he was a candidate in 2016 I gave him lots of campaigning material," Chiyangwa told the school children.

"Gangarahwe if I give you something which I will not give to another Members of Parliament it will be a challenge."

"If I just give you alone, the next day other MPs will break my office door begging; you don't know how much pressure you will be putting me in if they see me donating to you only, on national television," he added.

The flamboyant business man said Zimbabweans were used to just being donated to.

"I am being serious, you as an MP you must work on your own and feed your people," Chiyangwa told Gangarahwe.

"So what is going to happen, Gangarahwe come to the office and collect your balls (soccer)."